Revised electoral rolls released for Villupuram and Kallakurichi

The final electoral rolls, as on February 14, 2020, have been released for Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts after Special Summary Revision 2020.

As per the final list released by Collector A. Annadurai on Friday, the tally of voters in the two districts stood at 27,53,128 — 13,73,932 men, 13,78,796 women and 400 others — compared to 26,87,274 voters in the draft electoral roll released on December 23, 2019. Women voters outnumbered men by 4,864 in the Assembly constituencies of Gingee, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi (Reserved).

During the revision (between December 23, 2019, and January 22, 2020), 69,770 inclusions and 3,916 deletions were made on account of deaths, shifting and duplicate entries. Voters could verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations.

Voter helpline

Mr. Annadurai has requested the voters to check their names in the lists by calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (toll free).

As per the final electoral roll, women outnumber men among voters in Cuddalore as well. Of the 21,00,636 voters from the district, 10,62,198 were women while men were 10,38,294 and 144 others.

Releasing the final electoral roll for nine Assembly segments in the district, District Electoral Officer V. Anbuselvan said 56,452 voters were included in the roll and names of 2,780 voters owing to death, double entry of names and migration were deleted.

The highest number of voters in the district were in Bhuvanagiri (2,41,925) followed by Vriddhachalam (2,46,516) and Chidambaram (2,45,071). The lowest number of voters were recorded in the Neyveli segment (2,13,924).