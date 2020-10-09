Puducherry

Revised draft merit list published

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) on Friday published the revised draft merit list for non-NEET admissions for professional and arts and science degree courses. The list is available on the website www.centacpuducherry.in, said a release from CENTAC.

Objections could be registered using the dashboard login credentials before 5 p.m on October 12.

Students would be allowed to update their course preferences till 5 p.m on October 12, the release said.

