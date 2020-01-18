Revised action plan on climate change stresses on saving water

Transitioning to less water- intensive crops and groundwater conservation have been flagged as areas of emphasis while drafting the revised Puducherry State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) for the Union Territory.

Addressing a recent inception workshop for revision of the SAPCC, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar underscored the need to include as priorities rejuvenation of ponds and waterbodies using traditional methods and harnessing solar energy.

Mr. Kumar, who chaired the session under the auspices of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, sought emphasis on tackling pollution, tree plantation campaigns and greening the transport sector by promoting electrical vehicles.

The DSTE had prepared the draft action plan in 2013 which was submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change with the objective of mainstreaming climate change actions in the Union Territory’s planning process. This followed the Government of India releasing the first National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) in 2008 and subsequently tasking States to evolve sub-national plans by the States in 2009.

Challenges ahead

According to DSTE officials, the sub-national plans on climate policy are dynamic documents that need to be updated constantly. The challenges faced and learning therein from the planning and implementation of the first stock of the SAPCC prepared by the States and the Union Territories had necessitated their revisions especially in the light of the recent developments such as the Paris Agreement and India’s commitment under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

The revised plans were being drafted in synergy with the goals of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for post 2020 committed by the Government of India and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) taking into account recent scientific assessments and projections on global warming, vulnerability and impacts.

In Puducherry, the SAPCC was being drafted by the Puducherry Climate Change Cell in the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, DSTE with technical support of UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, had been engaged as consultant for conducting the required studies and preparing the report.

The DSTE would be incorporating feedback from various nodal departments on the proposed structure for the revision of SAPCC, the different chapter components and methodology to be followed therein, along with a proposed plan for stakeholder consultation in revising the SAPCC.

The inception workshop was led by Arjun Sharma, Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment; Smitha R., Director (Science, Technology and Environment); Atul Bagai, Head of Country Office, UN Environment Programme (UNEP); and R.R. Rashmi, Programme Director, Earth Sciences and Climate Change, The Energy Research Institute (TERI).

Heads of various departments and senior officials from the line departments identified as nodal agencies for SAPCC 2.0 preparation participated.