Revenue Secretary reviews GST implementation

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Friday reviewed the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the Union Territory.

On a short visit to Puducherry, Mr. Adhia held a meeting with Finance Secretary V. Candavelou and Commissioner of State Taxes G. Srinivas.

A source told The Hindu that the officials briefed Mr. Adhia about GST implementation and the financial issues faced by the Union Territory. The Puducherry Traders’ Federation met the Revenue Secretary and briefed him about the problems facing the fraternity.

The federation said the Commercial Taxes Department, instead of creating awareness among traders on the new taxation, was resorting to harsh measures. “Instead of creating awareness among the trade and industry about various provisions of the GST and making them adapt to the new laws, officials of the CTD started conducting frequent raids and checks,” the federation said in the memorandum.

Traders seek time

The raids were conducted without showing any authorisation from the competent authority and the dealers were forced to pay cheques for VAT period instead of GST. This was done without issuing any statutory notices as stipulated under the GST Act, the federation said.