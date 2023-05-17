Revenue officials should keep a close watch on illicit liquor: Ponmudy

May 17, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Wednesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to keep a close watch on illicit liquor in their respective jurisdictions and immediately pass on information, if any, to the district administration and law enforcement authorities.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Villupuram Collectorate, Mr. Ponmudy said the police should also do their duty with the utmost sincerity and without buckling under pressure. “Vigil should be stepped up in all the nine check-posts in Villupuram district, and it is the duty of the police to eradicate the menace,” he said.

The Minister also directed doctors to follow up with the victims of spurious liquor undergoing treatment at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital after their discharge.

Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) N. Kannan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Kancheepuram Range) P. Pakalavan and Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj were present at the meeting.