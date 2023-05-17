HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue officials should keep a close watch on illicit liquor: Ponmudy

May 17, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Wednesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to keep a close watch on illicit liquor in their respective jurisdictions and immediately pass on information, if any, to the district administration and law enforcement authorities.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Villupuram Collectorate, Mr. Ponmudy said the police should also do their duty with the utmost sincerity and without buckling under pressure. “Vigil should be stepped up in all the nine check-posts in Villupuram district, and it is the duty of the police to eradicate the menace,” he said.

The Minister also directed doctors to follow up with the victims of spurious liquor undergoing treatment at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital after their discharge.

Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) N. Kannan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Kancheepuram Range) P. Pakalavan and Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.