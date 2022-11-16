Revenue Department sets up control room for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 16, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has urged devotees visiting Sabarimala to take all safety precautions.

In a statement, Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions A. Sivasankaran said those who have booked for the virtual queue system should carry all relevant documents on day of dharshan. The Devaswom Board in Kerala has made all arrangements, including food and accommodation, in the hill shrine for pilgrims. Proper traffic arrangements were made from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam.

The Revenue Department has set up control rooms in Puducherry to provide assistance for pilgrims. Pilgrims could contact 0413-1077, 0413-1070 and the Union Territory’s police force at 0413-1030.

