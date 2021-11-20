Revenue authorities can issue legal heir certificates in U.T.

G.O. issued following suggestion from Madras High Court

The Government of Puducherry has passed an order empowering the Taluk Tahsildar-cum-Executive Magistrate of taluk offices in Puducherry/Karaikal regions and Deputy Tahsildar-cum-Executive Magistrate of sub-taluk offices in Mahe/Yanam regions for issuance of legal heir certificate.

A G.O. in this regard followed a suggestion of the Madras High Court to evolve a system wherein revenue authorities can issue the certificates, a press note said.

The legal heir certificates will be issued by the Tahsildars/Deputy Tahsildars to the Class I legal heirs only and the certificate shall not be an equivalent to the Succession Certificate.

This will ease the process of getting legal heir certificates, help avoid the cumbersome exercise of filing civil suits, delays etc.

It will also ease the burden of the judiciary considerably, the press note added.