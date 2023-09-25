ADVERTISEMENT

Retrenched workers stage protest

September 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The protesters first gathered near Ambour Salai to stage a demonstration in front of the PWD office but were prevented by the police

The Hindu Bureau

Several people who were retrenched from the Public Works Department, staged a protest demanding reinstatement, in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Scores of persons who were retrenched from the Public Works Department on Monday staged a protest in the town demanding their reinstatement.

The protesters had first gathered near Ambour Salai to stage a demonstration in front of the PWD office. However, the police prevented them from reaching the PWD office. The protesters then took out a march to the Assembly but they were stopped near the Immaculate Church. They entered into an argument with the police for not allowing them to stage the protest near the PWD office.

The protesters shouted slogans requesting the government to fulfil the commitment given in the Assembly to reinstate them in the PWD. Several voucher paid employees were retrenched before the Assembly elections in 2016.

