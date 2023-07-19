ADVERTISEMENT

Retired workers stage protest demanding salary arrears

July 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Retired workers of defunct Anglo French Textiles staging a protest demanding pending salary at the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A large number of retired employees of the now defunct Anglo French Textiles on Wednesday staged a demonstration inside the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate demanding disbursement of pending salary and other benefits. The workers have been demanding pending salary for 12 months, welfare fund of ₹25,000 and refund of EPF amount collected from the workers during their service. Around 1,700 workers have retired now. They were yet to get salary for around 12 months when they were in service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US