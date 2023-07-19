HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired workers stage protest demanding salary arrears

July 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Retired workers of defunct Anglo French Textiles staging a protest demanding pending salary at the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry on Wednesday. 

Retired workers of defunct Anglo French Textiles staging a protest demanding pending salary at the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A large number of retired employees of the now defunct Anglo French Textiles on Wednesday staged a demonstration inside the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate demanding disbursement of pending salary and other benefits. The workers have been demanding pending salary for 12 months, welfare fund of ₹25,000 and refund of EPF amount collected from the workers during their service. Around 1,700 workers have retired now. They were yet to get salary for around 12 months when they were in service.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.