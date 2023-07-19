Retired workers stage protest demanding salary arrears

July 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A large number of retired employees of the now defunct Anglo French Textiles on Wednesday staged a demonstration inside the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate demanding disbursement of pending salary and other benefits. The workers have been demanding pending salary for 12 months, welfare fund of ₹25,000 and refund of EPF amount collected from the workers during their service. Around 1,700 workers have retired now. They were yet to get salary for around 12 months when they were in service.