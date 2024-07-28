GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired IAS officer Kailashnathan appointed Lt. Governor of Puducherry

In both political and bureaucratic circles, Mr. Kailashnathan is considered as one of the most trusted aides of Mr. Modi.

Published - July 28, 2024 11:59 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K. Kailashnathan appointed as the next Lt. Governor of Puducherry. Photo: Special Arrangement



President Droupadi Murmu has appointed retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer K. Kailashnathan as the next Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. His appointment follows the posting of present Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Maharashtra.

Mr. Kailashnathan, a 1979 batch IAS officer, popularly known as K.K in the civil service circles, had held key positions in Gujarat, including Additional Chief Secretary.

He had worked very closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In both political and bureaucratic circles, Mr. Kailashnathan is considered as one of the most trusted aides of Mr. Modi. He was serving Gujarat government for several years post-retirement, a senior official told The Hindu.

He hails from Kerala but spent his school and college days in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was given additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in March following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest the Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate.

The appointment of a new administrative head for the Union Territory comes at a time when the Assembly has been convened for presentation of the Budget. The session is set to begin with the customary address of the Lt. Governor on July 30.

“We will know by Sunday evening whether the swearing-in will take place before Tuesday. If the swearing-in happens immediately, the new Lt. Governor will be delivering the customary address. Otherwise, as per schedule Mr. Radhakrishnan will address the Assembly,” a ruling party member said.

