Retelling the wine story, from Napoleon to Louis Pasteur

February 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

From Louis Pasteur’s landmark discovery being a spin-off of experiments in wine chemistry, the story of Napoleon’s first wife luxuriating in a champagne bath for a fairer complexion or how European colonisers grew grapes in the tropics for religious reasons.

Puducherry scion and wine market magnate Ravi Viswanathan was quite the raconteur at INTACH during a Pondicherry Heritage Festival event. The chairman of Grover Zampa Vineyards and the man behind India’s ascent in global wine enterprise shared his experience and insights on the legacy brands and emerging powers, market trends, consumer psychology and investment ideas.

Mr. Viswanathan’s future plans include taking viticulture to the rain-shadow valleys of the Himalayas this winter and tie-ups with operators for vineyard tourism. There is now a paradigm shift to project wine as a lifestyle-driven commodity and not just another product, he said.

It also turns out that there was more to the story about Empress Josephine and the champagne bath, with his company inspired by the example to look at rolling out wine-based cosmetics soon.

Sandwiched between the north’s whisky market and south’s brandy predilection, the wine market in India is expanding rapidly and the drivers of this growth are primarily women and youth, Mr. Viswanathan said. “Our plan for a 25% growth every year means we add commensurate acreage to grow more grapes,” said Mr. Viswanathan, who was of the view that wine was more an agri-business compared to distilled spirits.

The success of wine rides on its status of an aspirational drink, free of the taboo associated with spirits as it is a product of natural fermentation and its easy absorption with food that reduces adverse health impact of alcohol further. On the other hand is the expanding body of medical evidence of the benefits of moderate consumption of red wine, he pointed out.

“In India, we do not produce the best quality wine that we can make, but the best that we can sell. We can easily improve with effort in the winery and the vineyard, but it will be at a cost that would take wine beyond the middle class”, he said.

Modern viticulture uses electrical resistivity tests on soil, satellite imagery and remote sensing, sub flow sensors, drone footage and Artificial Intelligence to go with improved understanding of chemistry in winemaking endeavours, said Mr. Viswanathan.

“In fact, we adopt more technologies than the famed wine producing regions of the world”. Europeans did produce wines in the climatically adverse tropical region with a religious motive as the certain church rites required white wine. There are historical pointers to presence of wine production in erstwhile Pondicherry about least three centuries ago, he said.

If Nasik is the wine capital accounting for 70% of produce, 80% of medals won by Indian wineries in international blind tasting competitions is of Karnataka origin, he said. His company exports about 10% of wines, to signal to the status-conscious Indian consumer that he is savouring the same drink as someone in Paris or Tokyo.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan felicitated the speaker in the presence of INTACH co-convenor Ashok Panda. Mr. Viswanathan was also the guest at an event hosted by The French Entrepreneur Club of Pondicherry (CEFP) at The Spot, Alliance Francaise. M. Damien Berville, CEFP president and Sylvain Paquiry Managing Director of La Villa Hotel also participated.

The event drew about 70 participants representing French and Indian businesses who got to sample from a range of new varieties tipped to be launched in April at a cheese-and-wine networking session.