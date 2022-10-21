Restrictions on bursting firecrackers for Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau October 21, 2022 20:50 IST

In compliance with a Supreme Court directive, the bursting of green firecrackers will be permitted for a duration of only two hours: Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee

People thronging shops to purchase crackers at Pondicherry Central Co-operative Processing Supply and Marketing Society in Thattanchavady, ahead of Deepavali Festival, on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In compliance with a Supreme Court directive, the bursting of green firecrackers will be permitted for a duration of only two hours: Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee

The administration has announced restrictions on bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations. A press note from the Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, Department of Science, Technology an Environment, said in compliance with a Supreme Court directive, the bursting of green firecrackers will be permitted for a duration of only two hours. In Puducherry, it is being allowed for one hour in the morning, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and one hour in the evening, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Green crackers will be permitted in lieu of other crackers having detrimental effects on the environment. Fireworks shall not be burst in silence zones that is, an area at least 100 metres away from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area that may be declared as a silence zone by the authorities. Fireworks with sound level exceeding 125 dB (AI) at a four-metre distance from the point for bursting is prohibited. Considering the health of the public and the cause of environmental protection, use of Barium Salt in firecrackers and use of joined crackers are banned. Bursting of crackers are a source of air and noise pollution and can adversely affect people’s health due to emission of smoke, fine toxic dust and chemicals. Aggravation of respiratory diseases, injury to the eyes and other parts of the body, impairment of hearing, visual impairment, insomnia, hypertension and mental disorientation are among potential risks. The vulnerable groups, include aged people, pregnant women, heart patients, asthma patients and infants. Bursting of crackers also causes distress to birds and animals, including pets. The PPCC appealed to the public to celebrate the festival of lights in harmony with nature.



Our code of editorial values