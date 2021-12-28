Restrictions in place on Beach Road ahead of New Year events

Wooden fences erected along Beach Road on Tuesday.

PUDUCHERRY

28 December 2021 23:34 IST

Screening to be done at all entry points

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Boulevard area from 2 p.m. on December 31 to 3 p.m. on January 1 to provide hassle-free New Year celebrations on Beach Road. All roads towards east from Ambour Salai will be closed temporarily.

“The residents of Beach Road will be issued with vehicle passes. Residents in the White Town area should use the junctions of S.V. Patel Salai and Francois Mortine Street, Rue Dupuy Street and Gingee Salai, J. N Street and Ginjee Salai, Bussy Street and Gingee Salai, Suffren Street and Subbaiah Salai,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rahul Alwal, said in a release.

Residents and tourists will have to park their vehicles at temporary parking lots made available at the New Port, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School (Primary Section), Old Jail Complex and Bharathidasan Government College for Women. Twenty buses, each escorted by a police constable, will take people from the parking lots to Beach Road. Two-wheelers can be parked on the northern side of all roads between Ambour Salai and Mission Street, the release said.

Elderly people who want to visit churches near Beach Road will be provided with special vehicle pass. Passes will be made available for residents and hoteliers in the White Town area. Heavy vehicles will be banned in the Boulevard area from 2 p.m. on December 31 to 3 p.m. on January 1, Mr. Alwal said.

“We want to make White Town a pedestrians’ paradise so that everyone can celebrate the New Year peacefully. We appeal to the people to follow all protocols,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Lokeshwaran, said the entire Beach Road would be barricaded, and people would be allowed access only through 10 points after screening. Random checks would be done to ascertain whether people have received both the jabs, he added.