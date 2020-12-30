Restrictions in place for New Year celebrations in Puducherry

There will be no celebrations/events in hotels/restaurants/resorts and on beaches, but people are free to visit the beach promenade if they follow all regulations and COVID-19 protocols, the police said

In view of the existing guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements for people to visit Beach Road in Puducherry on New Year night.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Balaji Srivastava and District Collector Purva Garg said, taking into account the detection of a mutant variant of novel coronavirus in South India, specific measures are being put in place on the beach promenade.

No hotel celebrations

There will be no celebrations/events in hotels/restaurants/resorts and on beaches. People are free to visit the beach promenade if they follow all regulations and COVID-19 protocols, the DGP said.

In view of the enforcement, only an appropriate number of visitors would be allowed on a first come first served basis on Beach Road on Thursday night.

The entire promenade area has been divided into zones. There will be entry points from Subbaiah Salai, Bazaar Saint Laurent (near Ajanth Signal) Lal Bahadur Shastri Street (Bussy Street), Police Headquarters, Mahe Labourdonnais, Dupey Street and S. V Patel Salai.

People would be subjected to thermal screening at all the entry points, Mr Srivastava said.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 p.m on Thursday in the White Town area. After 2 p.m no vehicles will be allowed in the area till 9 a.m on January 1. Separate passes will be issued for residents of White Town and tourists staying in hotels.

All the tourists entering the town would be screened using thermal scanners at Ganagachettikulam, Gorimedu, Mullodai and Madhagadipet. Symptomatic persons would be subjected to medical screening at the border itself. If symptoms are confirmed, the infected person would be isolated, he said.

People who intend to visit the Beach Road should park their four-wheeler in the designated places at New Port, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Petit Seminar Higher Secondary School on Ambedkar Salai, Anna Thidal at Odhiansalai, Old Jail Complex on J. N Street, the vacant site of LAD on Victor Simonel Street and Bharathidasan Women’s College on M.G Road.

Free bus service is arranged from the parking lots to the town and beach promenade. Those coming to the beach in two-wheelers should park their vehicles at Petit Seminaire Primary School, Ambedkar Salai and Uppalam. Vehicles could also be parked on the Southern side of the roads between Ambour Salai and Mission Street, the District Administration and Police said in a joint statement.

“Despite the constraints, the government is making strenuous efforts to facilitate local residents and tourists’ celebration of New Year in a befitting manner. Inconvenience caused, if any to the general public is regretted,” the statement said.

L-G requests people to celebrate New Year at home

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday advised residents of Puducherry to celebrate New Year with their families at home.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, the Lt Governor said the Centre had warned that celebrations could turn into COVID-19 “super spreaders.”

People who wished to visit the beach would be subjected to “intensive” thermal screening. Those with symptoms would be referred to the medical team, she said.

“So I just wish to say much better and safer to be spending the New Year at home keeping health and not letting others be affected either. The Centre has directed the States ahead of the celebrations. Request commuters coming to Puducherry from Tamil Nadu and other States to not come as there are no New Year celebrations,” she said.