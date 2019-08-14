Restrictions imposed on Auroville bonfire events

Auroville has introduced regulations for its biannual bonfire communions held on Independence Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and February 28, its founding day anniversary.

According to The Amphitheatre Support Group, mobile phones and cameras will not be allowed into the communion arena adjacent to the Matrimandir.

“To maintain this special atmosphere everyone is requested to leave their cell phones and cameras at home or in their vehicle, or to deposit them at the safe custody facilities that will be provided for this purpose near the designated parking area outside the Park of Unity,” an advisory from the Group said.

These measures are intended to maintain the prayerful and meditative ambience at the Amphitheatre for attendees.