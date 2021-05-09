Restrictions extended till May 24

PUDUCHERRY

09 May 2021 05:33 IST

The territorial administration has extended the lockdown restrictions up to May 24 in view of the rise in number of COVID- 19 cases.

Ashok Kumar, Secretary, Revenue, in an order said the restrictions planned earlier up to May 10 had been further extended to May 24.

In a slight modification of the existing restrictions, provision and grocery stores, vegetables, fruits, meat/fish marts and shops selling animal fodder would function only till 12 p.m. Milk parlours, medical shops and shops selling medical equipment would remain open.

Advertising

Advertising

Liquor outlets, shopping malls and commercial establishments would remain closed, the order said.