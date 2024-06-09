Restoration work of 138-year-old Calve College building in Puducherry nearing completion

The restoration and redevelopment of the decades-old Calve College Government school, a landmark that occupies a prominent place in the city’s history is nearing completion.

The Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL), which has taken up the restoration, has planned to complete the work by the first week of July.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant for PSCDL, while Puducherry Technological University (PTU) is the structural consultant.

The work commenced in August 2021 and costs ₹4.75 crore.

According to an official, “When the restoration work began, the idea was to retain the heritage value of the building. The structure was restored based on the methods, techniques and materials primarily used in its original construction. The damaged portions of the madras tile roofing on the first floor of the building was removed and relaid in the same pattern with lime mortar.”

“Ultrasonic tests were conducted on the wooden rafters on the ground floor of the building and the rafters that were detected to be weak during tests were replaced. Around 95 % of the work has been completed and the building will be handed over by the first week of July. Work is on to restore the compound wall and increase it proportionate to the road level.”

The Calve College, a legacy of the French, had been crying for attention when Cyclone Thane struck Puducherry in 2011. The cyclone had caused an extensive damage to the first floor.

A Grade II A heritage structure, the Calve College was among the three schools functioning out of heritage buildings in the city. The other two were V.O. Chidambaram Government Higher Secondary School and the Pensionnate De Jeunes Filles (Government Girls French High School).

The schools were provisionally shut by the government in 2014 after an inspection found that the buildings were “unsafe”. The students were shifted to other government schools. The restoration of the V.O.C. School, which also began in 2021 was completed last year.

School history

According to INTACH, “The Calve College, which was built in 1886, gets its name from Calve Souprayachettiar (Kalavai Subburaya Chettiyar), who belonged to a renowned merchant family. It was opened for the education of local Hindu and Muslim children. The family’s roots are in Kalavai, a village near Vellore.”

It functioned as a private school till May 1877 when it was placed under public management. From 1877 to 1880, it was run by members of a congregation. An English section was opened in 1880. After 1885, it was upgraded as an upper primary school and open to children of all castes, according to an INTACH report.

Calve College has churned out political leaders such as V. Subbiah and M.O.H. Farook. It continues to cater to French education for a small group of 110 students from Classes I to 10, apart from students under the State syllabus.