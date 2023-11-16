Restoration of V.O.C school completed 

November 16, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The restoration of the decades-old V.O.C. School, a listed Grade II A heritage building that occupies an important place in Puducherry’s history has been completed. The school, which has been functioning from a heritage building, will finally be open for students after the restoration project, which began in 2021.

The restored building was formally inaugurated by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday.

The structure, along with two other government schools—Calve College and the Pensionnat De Jeunes Filles, considered to be India’s only French girls’ high schools, which were run by the Puducherry government—were provisionally shut down in 2014 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the collapse of the 114-year-old Mairie (Town Hall) building.

The restoration of the V.O.C. School was taken up under an initiative by Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL).

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant for PSCDL, which has refurbished the 138-year-old school at a cost of ₹2.85 crore.

According to A. Arul, senior architect of INTACH, “The building was in an unsafe condition due to rampant growth of vegetation and tree roots that had penetrated into the roofs and the walls of the building. The major works included the replacement of the madras terrace roof and the wooden joist ceiling with precast cement rafters. The compound wall was replaced with a cast iron fence. The walls were plastered with composite mixed lime, and all electrical lines have been newly re-laid. We have preserved all the trees on the campus.”

Historical significance

The V.O.C. School, previously known as Ecole Primare, was built in 1885. It followed the French system of education until 1960, when the medium of instruction changed from French to Tamil.

The school is an important landmark in Puducherry and was named after V.O. Chidambaram Pillai to commemorate the Indian freedom fighter. The architectural design of the school was inspired by the European features of Calve College, which was built a few years before the school was constructed.

According to INTACH, a raised colonnaded grand entrance on a high plinth acts as a prominent feature of the building, marking its importance. The plan form follows a U-shape, with the classrooms arranged around a courtyard.

“Colonnaded verandahs with doric columns are featured both in the interior, overlooking the courtyard, as well as on the exterior of the building, making them an integral part of the facade. It is one of the few European-style buildings in the Tamil precinct.”

