Restoration of Grand Canal at the Boulevard to begin soon

July 31, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

After years of neglect, the Grand Canal, a storm-water drain that runs through the Boulevard, will be restored soon. A sum of ₹27.50 crore has been earmarked for the project under the Smart Cities Mission.

“NBCC (India) Ltd., a Navaratna Central public sector enterprise, has been awarded the project for restoration and rehabilitation of the Grand Canal without any change in the original look and design. The work will begin shortly,” an official said.

The French had built the Grand Canal as a storm water drain around 1765. It was designed to regulate flow of rainwater towards the north end into the Uppar drain and to the south into the sea near the New Light House.

“Over a period of time, the Grand Canal became a sewer line in the heart of the city, with the wastewater getting choked before reaching the Uppar drain. A long stretch of the Grand Canal was covered about 20 years ago. Now, it is being used as a dump, a parking lot for vehicles and a place for the local market,” said an urban planner.

A survey by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) revealed that around 250 houses were letting their waste into the Grand Canal.

A senior official said, “The total length of the canal is 3.5 km, with a width of 14 metres and a height of three metres. The canal was originally built to carry stormwater from the city. However, not much importance was given to its maintenance, and it started deteriorating because of official apathy. Sewage from various institutions and commercial establishments continues to drain into the canal from multiple entry points.”

The official added, “Over the years, the canal became the main collection point for sewage flowing from the Petit Canal in the city, resulting in further deterioration. Now, the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken steps to stop the flow of sewage from the Petit Canal to ensure free water flow in the Grand Canal.”

According to D. Manikandan, Secretary to Government and Chief Executive Officer of Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL), “The PWD has planned to reconstruct all the 13 culverts on the Grand Canal, which have become old. The plan includes pedestrianizing the sides of the canal, beautification, façade improvement and mobility. The restoration of the heritage structure will be carried out without any change or alteration in the original design.”