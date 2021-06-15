Restaurants, bars allowed to function with 50% capacity in Puducherry

The managements should ensure 100% vaccination of all staff within 10 days of the re-opening, an order said.

The Puducherry government has permitted restaurants and bars to function with 50% capacity up to 5 p.m. as part of certain relaxations allowed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In an order extending the lockdown till June 21 issued on Monday night, Secretary, Revenue, Ashok Kumar, said restaurants and bar facilities within hotels, lodges, guest houses and standalone eateries were allowed to operate after putting in place precautionary measures.

The managements of the establishments should ensure 100 % vaccination of all staff within 10 days of the re-opening, the order said.

The government departments would also resume work as per guidelines/instructions of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Private offices would operate from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Last week, the government allowed partial re-opening of shops, Big Market and IMFL outlets. The other restrictions, including on gathering in public places, would remain till further announcement.