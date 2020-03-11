Resolutions against CAA are unconstitutional: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the resolutions adopted by the Legislative Assemblies against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated.”

Interacting with BJP workers here, the Union Minister said provisions of Citizenship came under the Central list. Parliament amended the Citizenship Act and it was duly approved by the President.

‘No threat to rights’

States cannot pass resolutions against a Central legislation. The agitations against CAA are politically motivated. The Act would not take away the rights of any Indian citizen, Mr. Meghwal said.

He said he would apprise the Union Home Minister about the concerns raised by various sections of leaders regarding the development needs of Puducherry. Mr. Meghwal added that he would take up the demands for airport expansion, rail connectivity between Puducherry and Cuddalore, job creation and construction of roads with the Home Minister.