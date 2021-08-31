Resolution on Mekedatu passed in Puducherry Assembly

Centre urged to restrain Karnataka from building dam

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to restrain Karnataka government from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the construction of the dam by Karnataka would deprive Karaikal region of getting 7 tmcf of Cauvery water as allotted by the tribunal.

The construction of the dam would destroy the farming sector in the Karaikal region.

Urging the Centre to issue direction to Karnataka from going ahead with the project, the Chief Minister said he had written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on July 14 seeking their intervention in the issue.

Adequate relief

Replying to a point of order on the damage to crops in the recent rains by Opposition leader R. Siva, the Chief Minister said adequate relief would be given by the government.

To another point of order by the Opposition leader, the Chief Minister said the government would consider increasing the salary of voucher-paid staff in the Public Works Department from the existing ₹3,000.

Mr. Siva said the amount given was pittance and much below the minimum wages rules.

He said the government should increase the amount to at least ₹10,000 per month.

Independent legislator from Karaikal P. R. Siva urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision to re-open schools from September 1. The government should wait for one more month to re-open schools, he said in his point of order.