Resignation of BJP president sought following defeat of party candidate in Puducherry

Updated - June 09, 2024 12:36 am IST

Published - June 09, 2024 12:35 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking the resignation of BJP Rajya Sabha member S. Selvaganabathy from the post of party’s Puducherry unit president following the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election here, former party president V. Saminathan said that the autocratic style of functioning of Mr. Selvaganabathy has led to the weakening of the party organisation and alienation of genuine workers in the Union Territory.

In a release issued on Saturday, the former president said the party organisation became weak as Mr. Selvaganabathy was weak. After side-lining several senior leaders, he had appointed inexperienced people at key positions, he charged.

“In 2021 Assembly election, because of 10 years of organisational work, the BJP was able to win six Assembly constituencies and form a coalition government in Puducherry. The government came up with welfare measures and conducted direct recruitment in several departments after a long time. Despite the works done by the government, we could not win because of the style of functioning of Mr. Selvaganabathy. He ran the party like his company,” he said.

The party workers were also upset that he was getting all the positions. He was earlier appointed as a nominated legislator to the Puducherry Assembly, then he was nominated to Rajya Sabha and subsequently became party president.

“Though his contribution to the development of party was less, he got the key posts. We have been complaining to the party high command about his style of functioning. We will complain again. He should either resign on his own or be removed from the party president’s post,” he said.

