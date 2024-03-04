Residents stage protest against ‘inaction’ of police in tracing missing girl child

March 04, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A section of residents of Muthialpet on Monday staged a protest alleging inaction by the police in tracing a nine-year-old girl who went missing from her home three days ago.

Irate over the delay in tracing the child, the residents staged a demonstration at Muthialpet. They dispersed after getting an assurance from police to trace the child at the earliest.

The police said the parents of the child gave a complaint on Saturday evening. A case of kidnapping has already been registered, the police said.

Independent legislator J. Prakash Kumar met Director General of Police B. Srinivas and urged him to constitute a special team to trace the child.