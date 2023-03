March 21, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Residents of Agaram, Thidirkuppam and Salamath Nagar on Tuesday blocked traffic on the arterial Chennai Road in Villupuram district to oppose the move by the Villupuram Municipality to relocate the wholesale fish market near the bus stand to the new facility on Chennai Road.

As per the protestors, the site chosen for the wholesale fish market was earlier a garbage dump yard that has been cleared. This would cause inconvenience to residents who are living in the area.