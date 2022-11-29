Residents protest against opening of a liquor outlet at Samipillai Thottam, women protesters sit on a dharna

November 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tension prevailed at Samipillai Thottam for a while on Tuesday following a protest by residents against the opening of an outlet of Indian Made Foreign Liquor in their locality.

The residents of Samipillai Thottam had come together on a common platform to organise a demonstration near Kamarajar Manimandapam against the opening of the outlet on Tuesday morning.

As they gathered near the Kamarajar Manimandapam to hold the demonstration, some of the residents, mostly women, rushed to Samipillai Thottam and sat on a dharna near the outlet. Argument broke out between the protesters and police as the law enforcement agency refused to allow the protest near the outlet. Police argued that permission was given only to hold a demonstration near Kamarajar Manimandapam.

After lot of persuasion by the law enforces, protesters dispersed from the vicinity of the outlet. The residents complained that the outlet was allotted in a residential area violating all rules. They continued to fight against the presence of the shop in the area.

Lending support to the residents, leaders belonging to the Congress and the Communist Party of India also participated in the agitation at Kamarajar Manimandapam.

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the government was violating all rules in allotment of IMFL outlets. Around 350 new outlets have been opened after the new government came to power. In addition to opening of new outlets, the government had also given permission to start six more distilleries, he said.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in his address urged the Chief Minister to close down the liquor outlet as people are against it. “The Union Territory has already got a large number of liquor outlets. Many people have lost their life due to addiction to alcohol,” he added.