HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of Sathya Nagar and Vel Murugan Nagar demand re-laying of roads

The government intends to complete all the repair works by April-May. Next year’s budget for the Union Territory will have adequate allocation to improve road infrastructure, says a senior official

January 30, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Driving on the roads in Sathya Nagar and Vel Murugan Nagar in Puducherry has become difficult owing to their poor condition.

Driving on the roads in Sathya Nagar and Vel Murugan Nagar in Puducherry has become difficult owing to their poor condition. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The long wait by residents of Sathya Nagar and Vel Murugan Nagar for better roads continues as the government failed to carry out repair works even after repeated requests to improve the quality.

For a long time, residents living in these two areas in Nellithope constituency have been demanding re-laying of interior roads.

The roads in the area, besides being used by hundreds of people residing in the area, are regularly frequented by commuters as Sathya Nagar connects Kamaraj Salai and the junction near Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital.

Students of a private school near the hospital take the route as a shortcut. “The interior roads in Sathya Nagar and Vel Murugan Nagar have not been re-laid for a decade. These are not roads regularly used by residents alone. Hundreds of people use the stretch for daily commuting. Commuting has become a difficult task due to its poor condition,” said a staff of the hospital. According to Ganesh, a resident of Sathya Nagar, the residents have been demanding re-laying of the roads.

“After a recent rain, the condition of the roads has worsened. Our bikes get punctured frequently and also stones damage the cars. Pothole-ridden roads not only cause inconvenience to motorists but also add to their financial burden. People have to spend more on maintenance as vehicles suffer dents while driving on potholed roads,” he added.

Loans for roadwork

According to a senior official, the government had started re-laying all main arterial roads by obtaining a loan of ₹129 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development Corporation and the Small Industries Development Bank of India.

The government has approached the banks for more loans to take up road works in the town, he said.

“The government intends to complete all the repair works by April-May. The next year Budget will also have adequate allocation to improve road infrastructure,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.