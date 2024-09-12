Residents of Lawspet affected by power outage

Residents of Lawspet are irked over frequent, unscheduled power outages.

People living in Lawspet and adjoining residential areas say intermittent disruptions in power supply are a matter of routine. These outages range from a few minutes to several hours. The residents complained that the situation had disrupted their daily routine. People with inverters are becoming increasingly reliant on the back-up devices to carry on their daily chores.

“These days, not a single day passes without disruption in power supply. Sometimes, power goes off suddenly in the morning hours, affecting daily routine at home. I am living in Lawspet for several years, but only recently have I started facing such difficulties due to power disruptions,“ said Kaushik a resident of Avvai Nagar. Frequent power outages cause disturbance to children and elderly persons, he added.

Segar, a resident of Tagore Nagar, said unscheduled power outages have become the norm these days. “Both during day and night, power goes off. Sometimes, power goes off for five to ten minutes several times a day. On certain days, the outages will be for a longer time. The frequency of outages is only increasing,” he said.

Congress legislature party leader M. Vaithianathan said he had raised the issue several times in the budget session of the Assembly. “I am getting complaints every day from residents. People are facing a lot of difficulty because of unscheduled power cuts. The situation was worst during April and May,” Mr Vaithianathan, who represents Lawspet constituency said.

He requested the government to expedite the process to set up a sub-station at Lawspet. The department should also consider replacing old equipment part of distribution network in Lawspet area, he added.

