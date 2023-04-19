Residents of fishing hamlets in Puducherry stage a protest near the Assembly

April 19, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tension prevailed near the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as a group of residents from the fishing hamlets of Dubrayapet and Vambakeerapalayam staged a protest over the issue of ‘taking over’ a piece of land near the Light House which they used for religious rituals.

The protesters under the leadership of AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan took out a march from Uppalam area to the Assembly. The police tried to block the protesters near the Government General Hospital but they managed to reach the main gate of the Assembly and squatted there.

Later, a delegation led by Mr. Anbalagan met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention in ‘restoring’ the land.

The residents complained to the Chief Minister that for several decades they used a piece of land near the Light House for Mayana Kollai festival, associated with the Angalaparameswari temple at Sanyasikuppam.

In their memorandum, the residents complained that a private party has purchased the land for setting up a business venture. They said there was no claimant for the land for almost a century and some fake documents had been created for ownership of the land. The residents feared that the purchase of the land would deny them the right to hold the rituals.

The crowd dispersed after Chief Minister assured them to look into the genuineness of the ownership of the land. DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy also met the Chief Minister and requested him to look into the grievances of the residents.