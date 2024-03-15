Residents in several parts of Puducherry complain of mosquito menace

March 15, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents in several parts of Puducherry are complaining about the menace caused by mosquito bites. They say it was unusual to have mosquito problem of such magnitude during this time of the year.

People complain that they are facing the problem of mosquito bite all through the day. “We have never experienced such a problem in the months preceding summer. Now, the problem is such that mosquitoes are swarming residences and offices night and day. Even during rains, the problem was confronted only during the early mornings and late evenings. These days we have to live with mosquito bites during day time also,” said M. Ravichandran, a resident of Reddiyarpalayam.

The Vector Control Research Centre, he said, is situated in Puducherry but hardly there had been any activity by the organisation to control mosquito population. “At least they should study and inform the people of the spike in mosquito population in Puducherry,” he added.

People cite lack of efforts to do fogging and negligence to spray larvicide as the reason for spurt in the town. They also blame the poor condition of storm water drains that run through the heart of town for the increase in mosquito problem.

They also cite the unhygienic surroundings created by the increasing number of wayside eateries for the spike. Nadarajan, a resident of Ambalathadayar Madam Street, said children develop health complications as a result of mosquito bite.

“In the past there was sustained spraying of repellents but now the method is hardly adopted by municipal bodies. We are not seeing any fogging activity. The inflow of tourists during weekends adds to the garbage problem. The government should keep the health of local residents while promoting tourism. The residents should also cooperate with civic bodies to keep the mosquito menace at bay,” he said.

A.M Saleem, CPI secretary and resident of Velmurugan Nagar in Kosapalayam, said the problem of mosquito has become a huge issue in residential areas. The VCRC during its initial days was actively involved in eradication of mosquitoes, he said.

“The government should involve VCRC to chalk out a plan of action to eradicate the mosquito problem. An entomological survey should be conducted to understand the changes in the mosquito population. Puducherry has witnessed spike in vector borne diseases in the recent times. The government should also take steps to improve the civic condition,” Mr Saleem said.