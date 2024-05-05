Residents in Lenin Street irked over slow pace of drain work

May 05, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The residents and traders of the arterial Lenin Street in Puducherry have raised complaints about the slow pace of the stormwater drain construction and laying of underground drainage system, which has been in progress for over six months now.

The Lenin Street is one of the busiest roads in the city as it connects Kamaraj Salai with Thiruvalluvar Salai at Nellithope junction. The road houses over 300 houses and commercial establishments including pharmacies, nursing home, ATMs and grocery stores.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on the work for constructing stormwater drains totalling a distance of 750 metres on both sides of the Lenin Street, and also underground drainage project at an estimate of ₹3 crore. The work commenced in November 2023.

According to sources, the drainage pipelines on Lenin Street were laid some 30 years ago. This project was initiated to address the problem of overflowing drains and to ensure free flow of sewage water.

At present, one side of the road has been taken up for digging and construction of stormwater drain. Simultaneously, the work on underground drainage is also underway.

After the stormwater drain work began in the area, traders erected temporary pathways for customers to reach the establishments. Since the construction activities have eaten up the motorable space, the stretch from Manimeghalai Girls Higher Secondary School to Kamaraj Salai witnesses frequent traffic congestions throughout the day, affecting motorists.

Though revamping the stormwater drain network in Lenin Street is a welcome measure, eateries on the stretch rue that their business has been adversely affected.

“Some of the restaurants have no business at all on some days of the week and they are doing only 20%-30% of their regular business. We also have to pay rent and salaries,” said Raju, owner of a fast food outlet.

“Since drain work is in progress, vehicles are parked haphazardly on the road leaving little space for vehicles to move on. As a result, traffic snarls are becoming the order of the day, especially during peak hours,” says Sasikumar, a resident.

A senior PWD official said more than 80% of the work on construction of stormwater drain had been completed. Work on laying underground drainage pipelines is also under progress and connections are now being given. The works are progressing as per schedule and there is no delay, he said.

