Residents express concern on runway expansion

A section of residents in Lawspet has expressed apprehension on the expansion of airport runway as they fear acquisition of land will render them homeless and cause immense hardship because of displacement from the present dwelling place.

In the last one week, the residents, mostly living in western and southern sides of the airport have come together to form three associations — Pasumai Makkal Nalavazhu Sangam, Podhigai Nagar Nalavazhu Sangam and Annie Besant Nalavazhu Sangam — and been meeting various political leaders to request them to take up the runway expansion project without causing any displacement to people.

A memorandum expressing their concerns on runway expansion had been sent to Union Home Minister a few weeks ago. Copy of the memorandum had also been forwarded to Union Civil Aviation Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works, K. R. Ravichandran, president of Pasumai Makkal Nalavzhu Sangam told The Hindu.

“The extension work is undoubtedly in the interests of people at large but the hopes of several residents near the airport have been shattered. We heard, around 60 houses will have to be demolished on the southern and western side of the airport. There is nothing like feeling homeless all of a sudden,” he said.

There is lack of communication on the part of government, said an employee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Department residing near the airport. “I bought the land 20 years ago and constructed the house by taking loan and raising money through several means. Suddenly the house has to be vacated when the government tells us. All major projects come with lofty promises on compensation but there are several examples of people waiting for months and years to get compensation. We are really worried and concerned of losing our house built through hard earned means,” said the employee who works in one of the Electricity Department offices in Villupuram district said.

Residents said the information gathered by them revealed that the runway would be expanded by 160 metres from the centre of the runway on both sides.

“Some people have even raised doubts on the viability of having an airport so close to Chennai. So, naturally a question will be asked whether we need a big airport to operate wide-bodied aircrafts. These things government has to clarify and talk to the people who are going to be affected. Serving a notice one day on acquiring land is not good,” said a retired Puducherry government employee residing at Lawspet.