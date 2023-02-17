Residents court arrest during protest against liquor outlet

February 17, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 50 persons courted arrest on Friday while staging a protest against the opening of a liquor outlet in the residential area of Samipillai Thottam.

Residents, along with leaders of certain organisations, held a demonstration near the Excise Department office, condemning the government’s decision to allow liquor outlets to function in residential areas. They alleged that the government was permitting opening of retail liquor shops and bars in residential areas.

Conditions for issuing license for opening bars were violated by the government agencies. The best example is issuance of license to open a liquor outlet in Samipillai Thottam, the residents said.

The arrested persons were later released on station bail.

Opposition parties and several outfits have come out strongly against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory for its liquor policy.

Even the AIADMK, the ally of the AINRC and the BJP, criticised the government.