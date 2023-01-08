Residents complain of lack of clarity on water bill

January 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A section of residents is complaining about a lack of clarity on the drinking water bills generated by the Public Health Wing of the Public Works Department (PWD). They claim the personnel assigned to assess meters are not making house-to-house visits to check the quantum of water consumed monthly before generating the bill.

Recently, a video of a resident confronting a PWD worker over the bill went viral on social media. In the video, the resident was seen asking the employee how he generated the bill without taking the meter reading. However, the employee left without giving a reply.

“I have been getting the bill every three months, but not once was the reading taken in recent times. The PWD staff will drop the bill near the gate and go away. Even when we are not at home for days, the monthly bill remains almost the same. There will be a variation of only ₹10 to ₹20,” said Chandrasekharan, a resident of Thiruvikka Street, Shanthi Nagar, Lawspet.

P. Devanathan, of the civil society group People’s Pulse, alleged that the staff were not taking the meter reading to generate the bills. “It has been happening for a long time. They put an approximate figure,“ he added.

Enquiries with the staff revealed that there was a shortage of workers for making house visits to take the meter reading, said Ravichandran, a resident of Krishna Nagar.

However, a senior official at the PWD denied that there was a staff crunch. After the retirement of all specialised meter readers, the Multitasking Staff (MTS) were utilised for gathering water consumption details for generating bills, the official said.

“Even now, we have 42 MTS for meter reading. The issue is not shortage of staff, but defunct meters. Around 60% of water meters are stuck and not functioning. Even if a person was deployed for gathering readings, it is of no use in collecting the quantum of water consumed. So, we generate the bill after taking the average of the quarterly bills prepared when the meter was functioning,” the official said.

The consumer was duty-bound to replace the defective meters after intimating the nearest PWD office. A new meter cost around ₹400, he added.

“We will soon be issuing a notice to replace meters found to be defective. The bills of consumers whose meters are defective are marked. They should immediately replace meters with new ones,” he added.

There are around 1. 1 lakh consumers in Puducherry. The utility collected ₹1. 5 crore to ₹2 crore every quarter as water tariff, he said.