PUDUCHERRY

02 October 2021 00:41 IST

In a reshuffle of top officers, Pondicherry University has appointed C. K. Ramaiah, librarian (in-charge) as Controller of Examinations (in-charge) in the place of the incumbent D. Lazer who has been posted as Finance Officer (in-charge).

Amaresh Samantaraya is the new Registrar (in-charge).

B. Chitra, Joint Registrar and Registrar (in-charge) has been appointed Principal (in-charge), Community College. G. Chandrasekaran, incumbent, shall work as adviser till October 31, or until further orders, the University circular said.

In other changes, Pramod Singh is Librarian (in-charge), M.S. Pandian, Chief Vigilance Officer (in-charge), K. Tharanikarasu and K. Chellamani, Coordinators (Recruitment) and V. Arulmurugan, Coordinator (Karaikal campus).