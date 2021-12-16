Reserve 25% seats for local students in Pondicherry University, says MP

PUDUCHERRY

‘The privilege of natives of Puducherry is being denied’

BJP member of the Rajya Sabha S. Selvaganabathy on Tuesday pressed for 25% reservation for students belonging to Puducherry in Pondicherry University.

Raising the long-standing plea during zero hour in Parliament, he said, “The Central universities in India are functioning with land, water, electricity and other infrastructure of the local governments. Yet, the students of Puducherry are not assured of a share in admissions to all the courses conducted by the Central university. This is unfortunate. I feel the privilege of the native students of Puducherry is denied.”

Pointing out that the Pondicherry University was a Central university established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu is its Chancellor, Mr. Selvaganabathy said the people of Puducherry had been requesting the university for several years to reserve 25% of the seats for students of the Union Territory. The university is offering 78 courses. Now the reservation is given for Puducherry residents only in 21 courses, and the demand is to extend the quota to the other courses.

“Denying reservation to the people of Puducherry is unreasonable. It is perplexing and defying natural justice. We don’t deny the university’s pan-India character and the right of students of the other States to join a Central government establishment. What we want is only a minimal reservation of 25%,” the MP said.

Mr. Selvaganabathy said reservation for the local residents was hardly a new phenomenon. Moreover, the Union Territory was not having any State university and the people had to depend only on the Central university.

“In my own State, JIPMER is a Central government organisation. It provides 25% reservation to the locals and the National Institute of Technology gives 50% reservation to the locals. Let such a policy be adopted not only for Pondicherry University but also for all 54 Central universities in India,” he said, urging the Union Minister for Education to take a positive decision.