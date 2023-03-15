Reservation benefits given to BC candidates in government postings, extended, in Puducherry

March 15, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has ordered that reservation benefits provided to sub-categories of Backward Classes (Other Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims, Most Backward Classes, Extreme Backward Classes and Backward Tribes) in Group ‘C’ posts should be extended to Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) posts in recruitment and services in the Union Territory.

Making a special mention in the Assembly on Wednesday, Minister for Social Welfare C. Djeacoumar said a notification providing reservation to sub-categories of Backward Classes ‘in Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) posts has been issued on Wednesday.

“The State Level Commission for Backward Classes, in its 45 th report, has unanimously recommended for extension of reservation benefits to Backward Classes in Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) category posts as many of Group ‘C’ posts have been classified as Group ‘B’ (non gazetted) posts while implementing the recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission in UT,” the notification said.

