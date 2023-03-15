HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reservation benefits given to BC candidates in government postings, extended, in Puducherry

An announcement to this effect was made in the Assembly on Wednesday; the reservation extension is from Group ‘C’ posts, to Group ‘B’ non-gazetted posts as well; this has been done as many posts have been reclassified while implementing the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, a notification said

March 15, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has ordered that reservation benefits provided to sub-categories of Backward Classes (Other Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims, Most Backward Classes, Extreme Backward Classes and Backward Tribes) in Group ‘C’ posts should be extended to Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) posts in recruitment and services in the Union Territory.

Making a special mention in the Assembly on Wednesday, Minister for Social Welfare C. Djeacoumar said a notification providing reservation to sub-categories of Backward Classes ‘in Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) posts has been issued on Wednesday.

“The State Level Commission for Backward Classes, in its 45 th report, has unanimously recommended for extension of reservation benefits to Backward Classes in Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) category posts as many of Group ‘C’ posts have been classified as Group ‘B’ (non gazetted) posts while implementing the recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission in UT,” the notification said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / government / public employees / Reservation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.