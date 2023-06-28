Researchers at Annamalai varsity isolate bio-molecules with medical benefits from stingray fish

June 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A team of researchers at Annamalai University has isolated bio-active molecules with potential medical benefits from the stingray fish.

The eight-member research team led by M. Arumugam, professor, Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Faculty of Marine Sciences, at Annamalai University extracted and purified bioactive molecules from stingray fish that have potential applications as analgesics, thrombolytic drugs to clear clots in blood vessels, or even target cancerous cells.

“It makes the venom peptides a distinctive source of leads and structural templates, so it is considered as a novel source for the development of therapeutic agents. The stingray specimens were collected from along the east coast of Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Arumugam.

The research outcome awaits an international patent for the separation of active bio molecule from the spine of the stingray fish from the German Patent Authority, he added.

The ₹2.79 crore project was sanctioned by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Facility for Marine Natural Products and Drug Discovery Research initiative focused on discovering medicinal molecules from marine life.

According to researchers, marine venom contains peptide toxins that allow their distribution into the soft tissue of host via subcutaneous, intramuscular or through intravenous routes. A majority of venoms contain a highly complex mixture of peptides often with varied and selective pharmacological targets.

Stingray venom is contained in its serrated tail spine and can cause severe injuries, intense pain, haemorrhage, oedema, hypotension, secondary necrosis and complications that potentially lead to haemostasis by delaying coagulation.

“Usually, fishermen throw the toxin-laden spine of the fish into the sea.As part of the study, the team accompanied fishermen along the entire east coast of India, primarily Tharangampadi, Rameswaram and Mudasalodai stretches and collected the spine of ray fish,” Mr. Arumugam said.

Later, the team extracted and purified the bioactive molecules from stingray specimens at the department’s state-of-the-art instrumentation lab.

At micro-levels of concentration, these peptide molecules were found to exhibit pharmacological functions during laboratory tests in animal and human blood samples, researchers said. Tests found the isolated molecules to have potential use as thrombolytic drug for clearing blood clots in the blood vessels, as analgesic or destruction of cancerous cells.

According to the researchers, marine organisms are generally used as food, cosmetics, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical agents in the world. Some marine creatures are unique due to their highly venomous nature. The sting rays, in particular, are among the most dangerous forms due to their long venomous spines on their tail region with sharpened bristles. This is why, during a catch, fisherman discard the toxic spines before keeping the fish for sale.

In addition to the ‘Drug from the Sea’ strategy function of the research, there is also a waste-to-wealth environmental spin off from upcycling toxin-loaded fish spine discarded into the sea, it is pointed out.

The research team was recently felicitated for the accomplishment by Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R. M. Kathiresan, R. Singaravel, Registrar, and P. Anantharaman, Faculty of Marine Science Dean.

