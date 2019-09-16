RERA slows down construction work in Puducherry

R. Balamurugan, an employee of a private firm in Puducherry is yet to get possession of the flat he booked in 2016.

He has been paying pre-EMIs of ₹25,000 for the last three years for the flat, the possession of which has been delayed as the builder has stopped construction. Only about 40% of the construction has been completed.

Balamurugan is not alone. Several home buyers in Puducherry who had booked apartments are facing the same plight as the builders have stopped construction in the wake of implementation of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) which came into retrospective effect in 2017.

The government, on July 26, 2017, notified the Puducherry Real Estate (Regulation and Development-General) Rules and Puducherry Real Estate (Regulation and Development-Agreement for Sale) Rules 2017.

The rules make registration of all real estate projects with RERA mandatory if the land to be developed was more than five hundred square meters and/or the number of flats exceeded eight. However, a majority of projects in Puducherry could not complete their registration as they missed the deadline and failed to register with RERA.

While several States including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have notified the rules by bringing in amendments to some important clauses, Puducherry has been deliberating whether to exclude existing projects that were started prior to introduction of RERA from the purview of the Act.

Promoters in Puducherry said that there were several issues with the RERA Act. The Central Act has come into effect retrospectively covering all the existing apartments as well as those under construction in Puducherry. This had come as a shock to flat promoters.

S. Thangamanimaran of Jeno Maran builders and Vice-president of CREDAI told The Hindu, “As many as 1,000 apartments were hanging in balance without seeing registration because of the implementation of RERA. However, the Puducherry government has not come out with any move to amend the by-laws.

The apartment construction activity in Puducherry has come to a standstill. There has been no sale of flats due to suspension of registration of flats by the Registration department. Construction activity has been stopped and most promoters have also cut down the strength of their workers. Promoters have also been facing a cash crunch. The inventory is piling up with close to 1,000 flats across Puducherry remaining unsold,” he said.

The stamp duty, registration fees, Goods and Service Tax (GST) from the sale of these properties and GST through material sale in market could net more than ₹150 crore to the government. This would also improve the buyer sentiment, he said.

Revenue loss

Sources on condition of anonymity said that RERA had caused severe loss of revenue to the government because of fall in the collection of GST. Although the RERA Act is consumer-friendly and brings in transparency in transactions and safeguards the buyers’ interests, it has not addressed delays at the government level.

A few promoters alone have submitted proposals for starting apartment projects with the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA).

The Floor Space Index rate was very low in Puducherry. RERA allowed only carpet area to be sold by the promoter. In Puducherry, land availability was limited and the land cost was high. The government should either increase the FSI or introduce premium FSI to revive the construction industry.

Mr. Maran said that the government should consider the request of the promoters and exempt all existing projects from the purview of RERA Act which had got prior approval from PPA before the implementation of the Act. Several states have tweaked the rules to safeguard the interest of home-buyers and those who have invested in real estate.

The RERA Act has been framed with a foresight to regularise the big builders and promoters in Metros. The PPA has not issued Completion/Occupancy certificate for many of the projects, except one or two in the last few years.

Promoters in Puducherry have demanded the government to provide an opportunity by way of one-time regularisation in respect of all existing projects. All the Southern states and many states in the north have completed this exercise and the Puducherry Government could also emulate them and grant one-time registration.

Real estate projects at the intermediate work stage and unfinished stage may be considered for regularisation/exemption. The government could also grant permission for completed, old projects where landowners/promoters have unsold units, said a building promoter.