Reprieve for MBBS aspirants omitted from NEET State merit list

Health Director asks students whose names are missing in the merit list to make a representation to Health Director-cum-Nodal Officer (Medical Education) by October 8

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 06, 2022 19:24 IST

Following complaints from MBBS aspirants about their names missing from the NEET State merit list, the authorities have asked the affected candidates to submit a representation to Health Director-cum-Nodal Officer (Medical Education) by October 8.

The complaints about missing names arose shortly after the Health Directorate released the merit list on September 30.

In a press note, G. Sriramulu, Health Director asked the students whose names were missing in the merit list to make either a written representation or a representation through email to dms.pon@nic.in, dmspdy.osd@gmail.com, along with supporting documents to confirm their residency in the Union Territory of Puducherry by 5 p.m. on the designated cut-off day.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry CENTAC Student Parents’ Welfare Association has reiterated its demand to take steps to conclusively end the anomalies relating to the domicile status of candidates gaining MBBS admissions at the cost of local students in the Union Territory.

Association president M. Narayanasamy in a statement complained that the State merit list derived from the NEET scores contained names of several candidates from other States. If this list is followed, candidates from other States would garner medical seats at the expense of students from Puducherry, he said.

The Association has urged the Lt. Governor and the Medical Counselling Committee to ensure admission of students to study undergraduate medicine in Puducherry government reservation based on CENTAC rank list in the interest of Puducherry students.

