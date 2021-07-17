Reporting of COVID-19 in children not unusual, says Puducherry Health Secretary

While residents need not panic, parents must get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour protocols, T. Arun said

Health Secretary of Puducherry T. Arun on Saturday said the reporting of paediatric COVID-19 cases was “not unusual.”

“It is true we have reported a good number of cases this month. But even in May and June when the cases were on the rise, we used to get around 10 to 15 cases in children. We are doing a micro-analysis of the present cases to see whether there is any deviation from the trend,” Mr Arun told The Hindu.

People need not panic over reports of the virus affecting children in the Union Territory. However, parents need to get vaccinated and follow appropriate behaviour protocols so that the spread of virus can be contained among the general public, he said.

“Once more restrictions are lifted, people need to be more cautious by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms. Vaccination is going ahead as planned. We have covered more than 50% of the population,” he said.

As many as 6,3159 people have been vaccinated in Puducherry so far, he said, adding that 5,535 people were vaccinated on a single day on Friday.

Meanwhile, data released by the Health Department said the region during the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 am, recorded one COVID-19 death and 94 new cases. The lone death was reported from Mahe where a 69-year-old person succumbed to the virus. The active cases now stand at 1,170. The tally is 1,776 deaths, a cumulative total of 1,19,603 cases and 1,16,657 persons treated and discharged.