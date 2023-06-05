ADVERTISEMENT

Reopening of schools in Puducherry postponed to June 14

June 05, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CM N. Rangasamy, on Monday, said the reopening date had been postponed due to the prevailing heatwave conditions; schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on June 7

The Hindu Bureau

Students seen at a government school in Puducherry earlier this year. File. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry government has further extended the date for the reopening of schools to June 14, considering the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region.

As per the academic calendar, schools were to start functioning from June 1 after the vacation. The government had earlier extended the summer vacation till June 6, and the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 7.

Interacting with reporters at an event to mark World Environment Day on Monday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the schools would now reopen only on June 14 after the summer vacation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US