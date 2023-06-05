Reopening of schools in Puducherry postponed to June 14

June 05, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has further extended the date for the reopening of schools to June 14, considering the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region.

As per the academic calendar, schools were to start functioning from June 1 after the vacation. The government had earlier extended the summer vacation till June 6, and the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 7.

Interacting with reporters at an event to mark World Environment Day on Monday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the schools would now reopen only on June 14 after the summer vacation.

