Reopening of ration shops only a rhetoric, says former CM

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the announcement made by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on reopening of ration shops remains a rhetoric as people are unable to obtain rice and sugar as promised by the government from Public Distribution System outlets in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference in the Union Territory, the Congress leader said the Chief Minister had announced the government’s decision to provide 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar as Deepavali gift to ration card holders through ration shops. The Chief Minister had also launched the programme to distribute rice and sugar at Mettupalayam recently, he added.

“After the Chief Minister launched the programme, people have started searching for PDS outlets to procure rice and sugar. But ration shops remain closed. Similarly, the Chief Minister made an announcement to provide 10 essential items at a subsidised rate on the occasion of Deepavali. The government is yet to provide the 10 items through Pondicherry State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation. The AINRC-BJP government makes only announcements,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said there are reports that Tamil Nadu CB-CID has summoned Member of the Rajya Sabha and BJP president S. Selvaganabathy for questioning related to hawala transaction. “The name of Mr. Selvaganabathy has surfaced during the interrogation of the accused, arrested in connection with seizure of around ₹4 crore during Lok Sabha election. Mr. Selvaganabathy should resign from the posts and face the inquiry,” he said.

