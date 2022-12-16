Renovated two-lane highway to Bengaluru will be ready by May, says Union Minister

December 16, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajya Sabha Member S. Selvaganabathy raised the issue of the road remaining in an extremely bad condition and unsafe for travel for almost a decade

The Hindu Bureau

The renovated two-lane national highway from Puducherry to Bengaluru, through Tindivanam and Krishnagiri, will be ready by May 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari informed the Parliament the other day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a submission made during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha by S. Selvaganabathy, he said the re-laying of this road had been delayed by two waves of COVID-19 and by the contractor. Now, the work is apace and will be completed by May next year.

According to a press note, Mr. Selvaganabathy raised the issue of the road remaining in an extremely bad condition and unsafe for travel for almost a decade. Tourists were forced to take a 70-km circuitous route, via Vellore. Consequently, the tourist flow into Puducherry dipped, affecting the business, especially of lodges and hotels, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The previous contractor had also failed to complete the work on schedule by 2019. These facts were raised in Parliament after they were brought to the notice of the MP by the Hoteliers Association of Puducherry, the press note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US