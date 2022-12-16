  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Renovated two-lane highway to Bengaluru will be ready by May, says Union Minister

Rajya Sabha Member S. Selvaganabathy raised the issue of the road remaining in an extremely bad condition and unsafe for travel for almost a decade

December 16, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The renovated two-lane national highway from Puducherry to Bengaluru, through Tindivanam and Krishnagiri, will be ready by May 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari informed the Parliament the other day.

Responding to a submission made during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha by S. Selvaganabathy, he said the re-laying of this road had been delayed by two waves of COVID-19 and by the contractor. Now, the work is apace and will be completed by May next year.

According to a press note, Mr. Selvaganabathy raised the issue of the road remaining in an extremely bad condition and unsafe for travel for almost a decade. Tourists were forced to take a 70-km circuitous route, via Vellore. Consequently, the tourist flow into Puducherry dipped, affecting the business, especially of lodges and hotels, he said.

The previous contractor had also failed to complete the work on schedule by 2019. These facts were raised in Parliament after they were brought to the notice of the MP by the Hoteliers Association of Puducherry, the press note said.

