Renovated fish auction hall, floating jetties proposed in Budget

In a slew of measures targeted at the welfare of the fishermen, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced the renovation of the fish auction hall at Panithittu, floating jetties in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam, in addition to various subsidy sops and soft loans. Presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the ‘Efforts’ app being developed by the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare with the technical assistance of National Informatics Centre, for the implementation of schemes in a time-bound manner and easy access for the stakeholders would be put into public domain shortly. The fish auction hall at Panithittu, Poornankuppam– Pudukuppam will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹ 80 lakh and special repair works carried out on 13 existing work shelters at Puducherry at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh. A techno economic feasibility study will be conducted to establish a mini fish landing centre at Panithittu.

Floating jetties are to be constructed at Thengaithittu Puducherry (₹9.81 crore), Pattinacherry, (₹5.83 crore), Arasalar river (₹9.14 crore) and Yanam (₹9.43 crore) under Sagar Mala scheme. To provide alternative livelihood to fishermen, it is proposed to conduct the feasibility study for identification of potential sites and suitable species for seaweed culture in Puducherry and Karaikal. A detailed project report in this connection with an estimated cost of ₹97 lakh was received from the Central Institute. On approval from Government of India, necessary study will be conducted and implemented, Mr. Rangasamy said. Repair works on the existing ice plant at big market in Puducherry will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh. A techno-economic feasibility report for dredging the river mouth of Thirumalairajan river and for construction of a mini fishing harbour at T.R. Pattinam at Karaikal by approaching the Government of India and a similar study for construction of Bait curve in the fishing villages wherever required in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be undertaken, the Chief Minister said. Communication equipment like transponders will be fixed in all the registered mechanised boats in the Union Territory of Puducherry for safety and security of the fishermen. Induced Breeding Centre (IBC), Thirunallar at Karaikal will be made fully operational with the technical assistance of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), MPEDA, Sirkazhi. Subsidies would be provided for the purchase of drag nets and fibre reinforced plastic catamaran for fishers in Karaikal. In order to support the artisanal fishermen, fishing nets worth ₹5,000 will be supplied to all registered, non-motorised fibre cattamaram owners in the Union Territory at a cost of ₹42.50 lakh, the Budget stated. Expeditious action will be taken to commence operations at the fishing harbour in Mahe on completion of the construction of the Project, the Chief Minister said. Under the PMMSY Central sector scheme, four Fish Farmer Producers Organisation (FFPO), one each in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam region will be set up to economically empower the fishers and fish farmers. River ranching of common carp seeds will be carried out and released in the existing bed dams in the Union Territory of Puducherry to enhance the fish stock. An Aquatic Referral Laboratory will be established at the Estuarine fish farm at Thengaithittu and in Karaikal at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. To ensure the safety and security of the fishermen at sea, it is proposed to procure four 5 tonne rescue-cum-patrolling boats for the Puducherry Marine Police at a cost of ₹7.82 crore. A sum of ₹124.93 crore has been allocated to the Department in 2022-23. The Budget also touched on the agriculture, horticulture and poultry and dairy schemes. PONLAIT in coordination with State Bank of India (SBI), has launched SAFAL (Simple and Fast Agriculture Loan), for meeting the dairy farming needs of Puducherry farmers. It is proposed to distribute 4,000 milch animals at 25% subsidy for general beneficiaries and 33% subsidy for Scheduled Castes beneficiaries. Implementation of ‘Integrated Horticulture Development Programme through Diversification in Agriculture’ under the scheme ‘Distribution of Vegetable Seeds at 50% Subsidy’ and a mobile veterinary clinic with call centre facility are proposed. In addition to upgrading the Central Forest Nursery in Puducherry and Karaikal, five Sea Turtle Hatcheries will be set up along the cost of Puducherry region to conserve the Olive Ridley Turtles, which is a Scheduled-I species of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. It is also proposed to set up Van Vigyan Kendra (VVK) in Puducherry and Karaikal in coordination with the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore. A ‘Bio-diversity Management Committee (BMC),’ under National Bio-diversity Authority (NBA) and scientific study on supply and demand on wood and wood based products is proposed.