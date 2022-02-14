Remedial measures planned to curb road accident fatalities in Villupuram district

February 14, 2022 12:35 IST

Police have identified 32 accident-prone zones after analysing data

The Villupuram district police have identified 32 zones where accidents have been found to be frequent and have planned remedial measures to curb them.

The 32 spots were identified after analysing the data pertaining to accidents reported across the four police sub-divisions in the district from 2019 to 2021.

“We have come up with several immediate and lasting measures to prevent road accidents. The police have put together a database of accidents in the district over the last three years, including information on accident-prone stretches, the nature of accidents and the time they occurred,” Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha told The Hindu.

“Based on the location, short-term measures like placing barricades to bring down speed, to increasing police presence on the highways and installation of lights wherever there is poor illumination have been planned. These are all short-term measures but will have an impact and help reduce accidents,” he said.

In 2020, as many as 292 accidents were reported in the four sub-divisions – Villupuram, Tindivanam, Gingee and Kottakuppam in the district, but the number went up to 390 in 2021. The number of fatalities increased from 63 to 104 and the number of people injured also went up from 364 to 455 during the period.

The spots where accidents were reported to be frequent include: Saram junction along the Tindivanam-Chennai highway; Padhiri lake bend, Kandamangalam bazaar close to the inter-state border; Mundiyambakkam junction; Gingee Road; Vikravandi north by-pass road and Arasur Road.

The Saram junction and Padhiri lake bend in Tindivanam sub-division have turned out to be most dangerous if the number of deaths caused by road accidents is any indication.

Mr. Shreenatha said police presence would be increased at the chosen locations and as many as 12 high mast lights would be installed in areas with poor illumination. Top priority has been accorded to curb the accidents and the short-term measures will be taken up from February 15, he said.

The police have also pitched for road engineering and structural measures on some of the stretches in association with the State Highways Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he added.

Apart from improving visible policing, the law enforcement authorities have also chalked out a plan to implement road safety awareness campaigns. The priority is to check rash driving in both urban and rural areas, police sources said.